COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is marking a milestone on Saturday, September 10 – celebrating 50 years of service to the community.

CHFD began operations in 1972 out of a local garage with approximately 30 volunteer firefighters and a borrowed Air Force pumper. During the first full year of service, the department ran a total of 32 calls.

Over the last 50 years, CHFD has expanded into a professional career department providing fire, medical, and ambulance transport services to a community of over 27,800 residents, averaging over 2000 calls annually. CHFD implemented a wildland fire program in 2020, deploying equipment and personnel to support outside agencies with fire suppression throughout the state and nation.

The public is invited to join in the celebration at the Cimarron Hills Fire Station, 1885 Peterson Rd, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

There will be demonstrations, static displays showcasing the department’s history, activities for kids, food, and fun! A formal ceremony with guest speakers will be held under the tent at 10 a.m.

Peterson Road will be closed between Palmer Park Boulevard and Piros Drive for the duration of the event. Parking is available at Hilltop Baptist Church, 6915 Palmer Park Blvd, and at the DAV, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.