PUEBLO, Colo.– Public health officials announced a community collection for household hazardous waste on April 23, 2022 from 8 a.m. until noon at Mineral Palace Park.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment hosts the event when funds are available to properly manage the disposal of such waste from community members.

A full list of acceptable items can be found below.

To dispose of items not listed, refer to Pueblo’s Recycle Guide.

Aaron Martinez, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, said “This is the one chance this year to safely dispose of household hazardous products.”

The event is for households only at no cost.

For more information visit the Pueblo Health Department’s website at county.pueblo.org.