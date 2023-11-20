(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A community gathered at Acacia Park for Transgender Day of Remembrance on Monday, Nov. 20.

The event happened at Noon on Monday, at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is a day to “commemorate the transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming persons who are targeted and killed for living authentically and courageously,” said the U.S. Department of State.

The event featured state poet Laureate Andrea Givson, Z Williams, Stoney Roberts, and Potted Plant/Wyatt Kent.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

“Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance we are reminded that there is more to do [to] meet that promise, as we grieve the 26 transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year,” said President Joe Biden.