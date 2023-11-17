(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo law enforcement along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and advocacy groups are holding a free community event about online safety.

The free event called “Online Safety: Exposing The Hidden Pandemic” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Pueblo Community College’s Fortino Ballroom. The event will feature dinner, giveaways, and information tables providing those in the community with knowledge to ensure children’s safety online.

The Panel will feature members of the; Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo Police Department, FBI, 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and Mental Health, Medical, and Forensic Interviewers.

Registration for the event can be found online, there will also be a live stream of the event for those who cannot come in person.