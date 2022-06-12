COLORADO SPRINGS — Join the community with Mayor John Suthers for a family-friendly cruise along the Sand Creek Trail to Wildflower Park.

Bikers should meet at the southeast YMCA Bike Library at 2190 Jetwing Dr. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.





Guests will be rewarded with free popsicles at the end of the 4.3 mile long ride.

If you do not have a bike, you can register for the cruise and reserve a bike here.

This event is sponsored by RISE Southeast, Kids on Bikes, Bike Colorado Springs, El Paso County Public Health and City of Colorado Springs.