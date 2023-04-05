(COLORADO) — The national emergency concerning COVID-19 is scheduled to end on May 11, 2023, until then the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said buses will be available for Coloradans ages six months and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free.

According to CDPHE, after the federal public health emergency declaration people will be able to keep up to date on their vaccinations by visiting their primary care provider, retail pharmacies, or one of the hundreds of vaccine providers throughout the state.

The COVID-19 vaccine is considered to be preventive care, said CDPHE. Currently, vaccinations are covered under Medicare Part B without cost sharing, private insurance plans and Health First Colorado, the state’s Medicaid program and Child Health Plan Plus, all will continue to cover the vaccine at no charge.

The federal Vaccines for Children program will provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost for children through 18 years of age who are uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid or Medicaid eligible, and/or Alaskan Native or American Indian. CDPHE said there are more than 570 provider offices, community health centers, and local public health agencies that currently participate in the Vaccines for Children program in Colorado.