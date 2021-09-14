Community Academy launches virtually with Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department is launching a newly re-structured Community Academy.

The Community Academy program is designed to educate community members about police officers, policies and procedures of the department, and the community member’s role in the interaction of community members and police through a series of classes while helping the police department better understand community members and their concerns.

In the past, the Community Academy was an in-person, 12-week curriculum where participants to undergo backgrounds checks, attendance was limited to 25 people and classes were held at a set time for 12 full weeks (making it difficult for many people who worked nights to attend). While the program was successful, the department has since realized that bringing the classes online would make it more accessible.

The first video has been released on Friday, Sept. 10, with additional videos to be released throughout the year.

“We are excited about this new format of the Community Academy, especially because it allows our community to get to know us in the time and manner of their choosing. While we understand that not everyone will view these videos, we want to make sure the opportunity is there for anyone who wants it,” says CSPD Chief Vince Niski.

Community Relations Sergeant Jason Newton, whose unit oversees the Community Academy, says, “Thanks to the feedback we received from our community members, this new and inclusive format is designed to provide insight into the police department. We hope the conversation continues and encourage community members to ask questions, recommend topics, and dive deeper into specific issues.”

The new Community Academy can be found on our website, Facebook, and YouTube.