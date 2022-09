MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Go celebrate the Commonwheel Artists Co-Op’s 48th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival!

The Art Festival is considered a premier event in the Pikes Peak Region, according to the City of Manitou Springs. Art patrons come to enjoy the celebration of original art and contemporary craft, musicians and specialty food items from local vendors.

The Art Festival will be held at Memorial Park in Historic Manitou Springs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for all ages.