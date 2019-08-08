Colorado’s seat belt usage is up

Colorado's seat belt usage has increased by 9% from 2000 to 2017

In 2000, Colorado had the 10th-highest seat belt usage rate at 62% with a 9% increase, in 2017, it ranked 21st-highest at 67.3%.

Colorado rank is tied with New York for the 9th-lowest rate of improvement in the country.

While ranked lower on increase over the last decade, Colorado has relatively high absolute usage rates.

One of the simplest ways to avoid severe injuries or death in a car accident is to use a seat belt. Even if you always “click it” before driving, the other driver and passengers you’re involved in a crash with may not.

Statistics show that more than 50% of people who died in crashes in 2016 were not buckled at the time of the accident.

Different areas have different seat belt usage laws, so seat belt usage rates vary from state to state.