(DENVER, Colo.) — Colorado became the second state in the U.S. to create the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The new alert system went live on Dec. 30, 2022.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Act (SB 22-150) was introduced during the 2022 regular session. It expands the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous relative cases, according to CBI. Colorado joins the state of Washington in offering an alert for missing Indigenous persons.

“The CBI understands the importance and effectiveness of the various alerts that are in place in Colorado, and we are pleased to have been asked to develop this newest alert in an effort to quickly locate missing indigenous persons and return them safely to their loved ones,” said CBI Director John Camper.

The requirements of the new MIPA are as follows:

The missing person must have an active entry in the Colorado Crime Information Center or the National Crime Information Center.

The person must be Indigenous. (CBI will accept whatever information can reasonably be provided.)

There must be enough information available to believe that the issuance of an alert will aid in the recovery of the missing person.

The request for an alert must come from law enforcement.

The legislation also requires a law enforcement agency that receives a report of a missing Indigenous person to notify the CBI within eight hours of a report of a missing adult or within two hours of a report of a missing child.

If the incident involves an abducted Indigenous child, a statewide AMBER Alert will be issued if the alert criteria are met. Alerts activated by CBI are only active in the state of Colorado. If information suggests the missing person is no longer in Colorado, CBI can work to communicate with other states as necessary and as requested by local law enforcement in such cases.

CBI will also coordinate with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to display known vehicle information on the Variable Message Signs across the state.