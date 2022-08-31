COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP) the most dangerous holiday on the roads for fatal car crashes caused by intoxicated drivers is Labor Day.

Crash investigation statistics were collected by CSP over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021.

Troopers say the number of impaired drivers increases yearly as the weather begins to warm around May. Arrests for driving under the influence remain fairly steady through early autumn, according to CSP. In 2021, CSP arrested 4,665 impaired drivers with over 35 percent occurring between May and August 2022.

“While alcohol continues to be the largest drug type impairing motorists on our roadways, as our agency refines our data collection troopers are seeing more types of drug combinations like a person using alcohol and marijuana on the rise,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “If you are planning a party, be a good host and ensure no one drives away impaired. If you are going out, plan for a sober ride.”

The holidays ranked most dangerous to least dangerous due to injury and fatal crashes caused by impaired driving were:

Labor Day

2. Memorial Day

3. Fourth of July

4. Christmas Day

5. New Year’s Day

6. Thanksgiving Day

CSP troopers are continuing to take a low-tolerance approach to lane violations while running a yearlong campaign called “Stay in Your Lane.” This aims to bring attention to three of the most common and avoidable behaviors that contribute to lane violations – driving aggressively, driving distracted or driving while impaired.