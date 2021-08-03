Colorado’s first detox music festival coming in September

DENVER– Ignight Entertainment and Secret Dance Addiction is hosting Colorado’s very first “detox” musical festival called Sundown Colorado on Sept. 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m at RiNo’s Festival Grounds.

The music festival will focus on soberness, health and wellness, healing and art. N2N, DoubleCrush, Ishe, Autograf and Yolanda Be Cool will perform electronic music at the festival.

Mike Handby aka DJ Ignight, owner of Ignight Entertainment and co-owner of Secret Dance Addiction, said that a festival like Sundown Colorado has been a long time coming,.

“We could not be more excited to host the inaugural Sundown festival in Colorado. Our overall mission is to bring parties back to the days of gathering to reconnect and dance, and with Sundown Colorado we’re reminding people what a music festival can be,” Handby said.

The festival is part of an ever-growing consciousness trend called “the sober-curious movement” which kickstarted in 2019 and carried through the pandemic, focusing on reducing individuals’ consumption of alcohol and other substances.

Awake, the U.S.’s first full-service, non-alcoholic bar, will have a sober bar with non-alcoholic cocktails and other vendors will feature services like a detox bar of wellness IVs, “radical wellness services and elixirs”, guided meditation sessions and more.

Amber Handby, DJ and co-owner of Secret Dance Addiction, said that the festival plans to bring people together through dance in a unique way.

Handby said, “We invite you to be open-minded and present while connecting through healing, creativity and dance in this urban playground of electronic music.”

Early bird tickets are available now here.

To learn more, visit the Ignight Entertainment website.