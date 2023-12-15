DENVER (KDVR) — Xcel Energy told Colorado customers Friday that they can anticipate lower heating bills in the first quarter of 2024 because the wholesale cost of natural gas has decreased.

Xcel said the average residential natural gas customer could see a decrease of $4.87 per month, or about 4.64% of their bill, compared to the end of 2023.

For the first quarter, the average residential customer’s bill can be expected to be about $100.02, compared to the first quarter of 2022 when bills were about $139.13. This is a year-over-year decrease of about 28%.

Natural gas bills for the average small business will also decrease from the first quarter of 2022 to about $429.46 per month, compared to $615.91 — a decrease of about 30%.

The average residential customer’s electric bills are also anticipated to drop by $2.20 per month or about 2.47%, compared to the end of 2023.

Xcel prices will be approved by Colorado commission

The company submitted its proposed quarterly price adjustments to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission so prices reflect the current commodity price of natural gas and fuels supplying electricity. These prices are $0.4255 per therm of natural gas and $0.0254 per kilowatt-hour.

The commission must approve the rates before they go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. If approved, they’d remain in effect for three months.

According to Xcel, the wholesale price of natural gas is the largest portion of customer bills in the winter heating season and is driven by global market forces. Natural gas is also used as fuel to generate electricity at natural gas plants, which affects electric rates in addition to natural gas rates.

The energy company passes the cost of fuel directly to customers “without markup or profit,” according to a release.