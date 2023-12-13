DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range isn’t exactly known for its humidity, and the cold just makes the dry conditions even worse.

You might think that this can only cause some dry skin and itchiness here or there, but the dry air can make it easier to get sick.

FOX31 spoke with Dr. Scott Joy, chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare Physician Services Group’s Continental Division, about why this is and what you can do.

Dry air makes it easier to get sick

When the air is dry, it dries out more than just your hands or your elbows. It also dries out the membranes in your nose and throat, as well as the natural secretions that act as a protective barrier to viruses and bacteria, according to Joy.

This can cause cracks to form in the skin, Joy said. These cracks can let bacteria and viruses in, including the flu and COVID-19.

And, given how dry it is already, Colorado is at a bit of a disadvantage in the cold weather compared to some of the more humid states.

“This time of year, with so many respiratory viruses circulating, if you are visiting Florida, that might have a little bit more humidity, you have maybe a little bit more of the natural barriers,” Joy said. “Whereas a dry environment might increase your risk.”

What you can do during dry winters

The good news is that you don’t have to just suffer through a good portion of the year. There are ways of mitigating the damage from dry air.

For one, you should invest in a humidifier for your home, particularly your bedroom, Joy said. You should also make sure to stay on top of your water intake.

Regular nasal irrigation could also help clean out some of the stuff that can get stuck in the sinuses and lead to infections, Joy said.

Joy also said some of the medicines taken to deal with allergy symptoms can dry out your membranes even more, especially if you aren’t keeping up with hydrating and making sure the air is humid.

Above all, Joy urged that you shouldn’t wait until you’re dry and itchy to haul out your humidifier or start drinking an extra glass of water.

“Make sure you don’t get behind,” Joy said. “The people who get into trouble are the ones who get very far behind in their fluids and keeping up with moisturizing their skin, and expecting a humidifier to solve two to three weeks of dry air when they’re sleeping.”