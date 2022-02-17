Ways Coloradans can save on streaming service price hikes

DENVER (KDVR) — Like everything else these days, the cost of some of your favorite streaming services is on the rise.

Given how most people subscribe to multiple platforms, analysts say the price hikes could add up to what many people pay for cable.

The services we’re seeing or have recently seen bump up their monthly subscription fees are Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix.

Netflix has increased by $2.00.

On an annual basis, Amazon is raising the price of its prime subscription, which includes access to its original streaming video content, by $20 to a whopping $139.

The Problem Solvers reached out to financial analysts at MoneyGeek and TopCashBack.com to see how Coloradans could still save on these services, including whether you threaten to cancel your subscription:

“So each platform will be different and possibly right down to your customer profile. While they may want to keep you, offers triggered may depend on your activity or how long you’ve been a subscriber. It’s not the same as haggling with your cable company. We have noticed that streaming have expanded their list of tiers within the apps to entice you to stay, so while you’re logging in on your app to cancel — the have a list of options available at your finger tips,” said Lizabeth Cole, an analyst at MoneyGeek.

Some other advice financial analysts suggest is looking at your credit card statements to see if there are any subscription services you may have forgotten about.

Like if you signed up for a week-long trial but failed to cancel it — or to see if you accidentally have two subscription services for one streaming platform.

You should also consider a bundle package.

You can get Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN together for $19.99 instead of paying for each service individually.

Another tip: there are certain credit cards you can use on your subscription fees that will help save you money.

“American Express Blue Cash Preferred offers 6% cash back on streaming services and the list is a long one – so there are all the popular ones out there. The U.S. Bank Cash VISA Signature card offers 5% cash back on the category of your choice, which can include streaming services,” explained Rebecca Gramuglia, a financial expert at TopCashBack.com.

Other suggestions include sharing subscriptions with friends family (check each service for different options).

“You can also look to see if your phone provider offers deals. So for example Verizon offers users a free 6 month trial of Disney+, while others offer similar types of discounts and offers. So if you are someone who wants to test the waters with some of those services you can always look to one of those as well,” Gramuglia added.