DENVER (KDVR) — A person killed outside the El Paso County courthouse on Thursday was carrying a baby when a man walked up and opened fire, police said in an arrest affidavit.

Shaquille Brown, 29, faces counts of first-degree murder and misdemeanor child abuse, according to the document from the Colorado Springs Police Department. He also faces a felony count of having a weapon as a previous offender.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but a witness described the person as a male with a “baby buggy.” Police have said they are investigating a relationship between the pair.

In an interview, Brown claimed the victim assaulted him at a bar several months ago, according to the affidavit.

Courthouse surveillance video showed Brown waiting on a rock outside the courthouse on Thursday morning, a detective wrote in the document. When the victim arrives around 10 a.m., Brown is seen walking “quickly” over and firing “multiple” times.

A baby carrier falls from the victim’s hands to the ground, and Brown walks over and stands over the victim, “firing several more rounds,” the affidavit said. Brown then stashes the gun in his sweatshirt and walks into the courthouse, where he’s apprehended by El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies.

The victim suffered at least four gunshot wounds to the chest and another two to the head. Detectives found eight 9mm shell casings and a Glock 19 at the scene.

The child who was dropped suffered some redness and bruising, a witness told the detective.

The courthouse scene was cleared around 5 p.m. Thursday. Courthouse operations resumed on Friday morning.