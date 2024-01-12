DENVER (KDVR) — Two Colorado children missing for months have been found, and their grandmother was arrested in their disappearance.

The two children, who will not be named because they are juveniles, were originally reported as missing and endangered on May 30, 2023. Investigators believed the pair were abducted by their biological grandmother, 67-year-old Jacqueline Ballard.

On Wednesday, a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Ballard at a home in the Willow Heights neighborhood of Hotchkiss, in Delta County, near the intersection of Ash Lane and Aspen Lane. That’s close to where the children were last seen, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation alert issued last May.

During an initial search of the residence, officers located both missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a release. They were taken into protective custody and are currently in the care of Child Protective Services.

Months-long investigation led by US Marshals

On July 1, 2023, a deputy U.S. marshal in Grand Junction became aware of the missing children’s case out of Hotchkiss.

According to details gathered by law enforcement, the children were last seen around 4:50 p.m. on May 14, 2023, in the 500 block of Aspen Lane. Police believed Ballard took the kids in a 2017 Subaru Outback.

The deputy marshal began working with local law enforcement to enter the missing children into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s national database.

On July 21, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ballard by the Hotchkiss Police Department and Delta County courts. She was charged with violation of a custody order and the warrant was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force.

Investigators connected the case to five different states in the western U.S., authored over 12 search warrants and searched through hundreds of pages of documents, on top of numerous interviews and physical surveillance hours.

Those efforts paid off in a lead indicating Ballard was about to return home to Hotchkiss with the children.

On Wednesday, the multi-agency team assembled, including officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, CBI, Hotchkiss Police Department, Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol.

The team began surveilling the Willow Heights residence and made contact with Danielle Ballard, daughter of Jacqueline Ballard and aunt to the pair of missing children. Soon after, law enforcement entered the home to locate the children.

Both Jacqueline and Danielle were booked into the Delta County Jail and are being held on $50,000 cash-only bonds. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in Delta County.

According to Colorado court records, no charges have yet been filed in the cases. It’s unclear whether they had obtained attorneys.