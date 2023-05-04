(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A camper apparently stolen from a family in Colorado Springs, whose son was gifted it in 2021 after battling cancer, has been found as of Thursday, May 4.

Tiffany Williamson contacted FOX21 News and said the camper was recovered Thursday morning at the Murray Hill Apartments, near Galley Road, and stated that the tires had been slashed. Tiffany told FOX21 that while the camper was broken into, it didn’t appear that anything was stolen from inside.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed to FOX21 that the camper was found around 8:30 a.m. this morning, and police thanked a person living at the complex who spotted the camper in the parking lot and called in a tip.

The family’s son, 5-year-old Layton Williamson, battled kidney cancer from 2 to 3 years old during the COVID-19 pandemic and was gifted the camper in May of 2021 with the help of Make-A-Wish Colorado and Camping World of Denver.

Courtesy: Tiffany Williamson, photo is of Layton Williamson

Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Colorado

Courtesy: Tiffany Williamson, photo is of Layton Williamson during his battle with cancer

In our previous coverage on Wednesday, May 3, FOX21 Reporter Austin Sack spoke with Tiffany and Dylan Williamson, who said their beloved Coleman Lantern LT17B Camper was stolen either late Monday, May 1, or early Tuesday morning on May 2.

Courtesy: Tiffany Williamson Courtesy: Tiffany Williamson

The family told FOX21 that they are grateful to the community for all the tips given to the police. Viewers also reached out to FOX21 and offered to gift their own campers to the family.