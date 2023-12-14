CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado woman was killed in Africa in 2022 while working to clean up corruption in Uganda. FOX31 first shared the story of Danica Reno in late October in an exclusive interview with her mother, Holly Oksendahl.

After nearly two years of searching for answers and the truth, Oksendahl said she became depleted after doors kept being slammed in her face.

In November of 2021, Reno was sent to Kampala, Uganda, to launch a federal project to reduce corruption within the Ugandan government. However, as the program was about to launch, tragedy struck.

On June 2, 2022, the Colorado humanitarian was run over by a speeding driver in front of her home. The driver sped off and left Reno to die.

Danica Reno was killed in Uganda. More than a year later, her mother is still desperate for answers. (Courtesy of Holly Oksendahl)

Mystery in Uganda

In her interview with FOX31 in October, Oksendahl revealed that there was a witness, and from what they knew, it was a Ugandan military vehicle that was spotted at the crime scene. During that interview, Oksendahl was seeking the truth: Was the hit-and-run accidental, or was her daughter targeted for the work she was doing in Uganda?

The mourning mother sent email after email to the U.S. Embassy and traveled to Africa numerous times, but still no answers — until late October, when she spoke publicly for the first time in a television interview with FOX31.

“Five days later,” Oksendahl said.

Five days after FOX31’s story aired, Oksendahl received a major update from the U.S. Embassy saying a military official, Col. Niwamanya Johnson, was charged on June 23 with felony reckless driving and failure to report an accident.

“I believe if this story had not aired and you had not done everything you did, this was going to be something that was totally under the table,” Oksendahl said. “Only when we went to the news media, and then all of a sudden this thing is being blasted on social media worldwide, did they finally open their eyes and say: ‘We better take a look at this.'”

Oksendahl said her daughter’s story reached people in Germany, Armenia, Africa and more, which she believes put pressure on the Ugandan government.

“I think the Ugandan government was withholding all of the information,” Oksendahl said. “A colonel in the military over there is going to be pretty high up, and I believe they would probably protect them.”

Why did the information come so late?

However, the major update doesn’t all sit right for Oksendahl. If the charges were in fact filed in June, why is Oksendahl just being notified five months later, despite numerous inquiries from her and Colorado congressmen?

“Who is this colonel, was it his vehicle, was it a military vehicle, was this intentional, was this accidental, was there someone in the vehicle with him, why don’t I have a police report, and why don’t I have at least a police case number?” Oksendahl questioned.

She sent these questions and many others to the U.S. Embassy, but no response has come from Ugandan authorities. Left with more questions than answers, the progress made from speaking out has fueled Oksendahl’s fight.

“I don’t think she’d want me to give up, and I’m not going to give up,” Oksendahl said of her late daughter. “I’m going to kick and scream until this is completed.”

The U.S. Department of State would not confirm any arrest or charges to FOX31 and sent a statement: “The U.S. Embassy in Uganda continues to work at the highest levels with Ugandan officials to obtain a final, conclusive report.”

However, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office did confirm the update with FOX31 and said they’ve been notified. The felony charges carry up to 10 years in prison, and the misdemeanor penalty is a fine.

It’s still unclear if the colonel was arrested, has been in jail the last five months or has been walking free. FOX31 reached out to Ugandan prosecutors and have not heard back.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State hopes more progress, including a potential trial, will happen in the new year.

Oksendahl said she has retained an attorney in Africa to help navigate the road to justice.