DENVER (KDVR) — A new AAA Colorado study reveals at least 60% of Colorado residents plan on traveling between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, and 70% say they’ll travel for the Christmas holiday.

Booking early is crucial when it comes to getting a lower fare. The Points Guy travel expert Becky Blaine told FOX31 that airline deals are available this week.

“We’re already seeing some different flights having sales right now, but if you’re not booking in the next few weeks, you’re potentially going to lose out on something that might be affordable,” Blaine said.

Katy Nastro of Going.com recommends being flexible with dates and times in the event of a government shutdown.

“That could have ripple effects that could affect travelers in the form of those longer security lines,” Nastro said.

National parks also could be affected.

“The national parks wouldn’t be able to operate or would operate with a limited amount of staff. The cleanliness of the park, the safety of the park, the impacts to the wildlife would definitely be felt much sooner,” Nastro said.

Tips to avoid air travel issues

The 2022 travel season saw mass airline cancellations because of weather or system failures. Blaine recommends having a backup plan in place, which includes booking a backup flight.

“Book it with points, and that way, if you have to cancel, the points get deposited right back into your account,” Blaine said.

Pre-plan how you’ll get through security fast. Your credit card could be the key to saving hundreds of dollars.

“There are multiple different credit cards that offer an annual statement credit towards either like a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Clear,” Blaine said.

Travel experts say buying your ticket with a credit card and buying trip insurance can offer extra protection as well.