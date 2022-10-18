DENVER, CO – MARCH 14: A person crosses a snowy street on March 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Cooler weather is not something residents at a downtown Denver apartment building are looking forward to.

Those living at the Acacia apartments told FOX31 the boiler is out and management’s solution for that just isn’t going to cut it.

Residents showed the Problem Solvers a notice stating that space heaters will be provided until a boiler is repaired. One tenant who needs to run various appliances while working from home said the older building’s electrical system can only handle so much.

“I can only use this space heater on low with no other appliances used. I can’t use a microwave, I can’t use a hair dryer,” he said.

Warranty of Habitability protects Colorado tenants

Attorney Kit Davlin of Robinson & Henry P.C. said renters have a right to live in a safe, clean and healthy environment.

“Landlords have an obligation to meet the Warrant of Habitability in Colorado. That’s implicit in every lease you will sign,” Davlin said.

Davlin added that landlords have a specified timeframe, according to the lease, for making repairs.

“It doesn’t have to happen within the hour or necessarily in the day, but when you’re talking about something like heat in a state like Colorado, that’s important. That is an absolute necessity,” he said.

What can tenants do about their lease?

The Problem Solvers contacted the property management company. They said the repairs will be made by the end of October.

Legal experts say if landlords don’t provide a safe and healthy environment, renters can take steps toward breaking a lease. But they strongly emphasize that renters should never just stop paying rent, because that could lead to eviction.