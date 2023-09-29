DENVER (KDVR) — Suzanne Morphew’s remains have been found, but the investigation continued Friday with another search.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a “comprehensive search” Friday near Moffat, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a release. It’s the area in Saguache County where Morphew’s remains were found a week ago.

The search included more than three dozen investigators from the CBI and the sheriff’s offices for both Saguache County and Chaffee County, where she was reported missing more than three years ago.

Information on what was being sought or recovered was not released. The search followed a multi-day investigation by CBI crime scene agents last week when Morphew’s remains were found.

Law enforcement investigators conduced a search on Sept. 29, 2023, in the area where Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found. (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

“This is an active investigation so no other information will be released at this time,” CBI said Friday.

Morphew, 49, had been missing since May 10, 2020. Her remains were recovered on Sept. 22 about 40 miles south of the Salida area, where she was first reported missing.

Investigators were pursuing an unrelated case when they found the remains. They announced a positive identification of Morphew’s remains on Wednesday.

CBI said the unrelated search was for missing Saguache woman Edna Quintana, 55, who was last seen walking in the area on May 3. According to CBI: “Investigators have ruled the disappearance of Edna Quintana and the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew are not related.”

Suzanne Morphew (KDVR)

Suzanne Morphew was missing since 2020

The Chaffee County mother of two adult daughters had reportedly gone for a bike ride before she was reported missing on Mother’s Day 2020. She was presumed dead, and prosecutors ultimately charged her husband, Barry Morphew, with her murder — even though her body had not been recovered.

Prosecutors eventually dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning they could again bring charges in the future.

Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence. He is suing county officials for $15 million over the dismissed prosecution, alleging his constitutional rights were violated.

No arrests have been made since Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found.