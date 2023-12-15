DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers are set to get back to work in just a matter of weeks. Even with them out of session, tensions have been rising.

This follows incidents on the House floor on the last day of the special session and the announcement of new committee appointments this week. House Speaker Julie McCluskie is speaking about the tension and allegations of racism and retaliation.

McCluskie acknowledged things are tense among some members in her caucus, but she said she is committed to celebrating the diversity of her caucus and the growth of the members in it.

“It is typical that committees are appointed for the two years of a term,” McCluskie said about the new committee appointments.

But this legislative session has been anything but typical.

Veteran lawmakers of color leave committee

Meetings of the General Assembly at the Capitol are divided into two years: 2023 marked the first session of the 74th General Assembly, and 2024 will be the second session of the 74th General Assembly.

“So last year when I was making committee appointments, we had several veteran lawmakers, people of color, who were skilled and gifted and had the expertise to serve on chairs of committees. Those four individuals — Reps. Valdez, Gonzales-Gutierrez, Benavidez and Herod — I have tremendous respect for,” McCluskie said.

McCluskie said many of them opted not to take on those positions. Leslie Herod, Alex Valdez and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez all ran for roles at the city level. Adrienne Benavidez resigned before the start of the session.

Fast forward to now, and Valdez is raising concerns on social media.

“To be serving in a chamber in 2023 where not a single person of color will be leading a committee working to set the course for Colorado is absolutely unacceptable,” Valdez posted on X. “It is important to note that vice chairs are not members of the leadership team.”

McCluskie said the announcement of new chairs this week was necessary, given resignations and combining two health committees into one.

“I think it’s important to note that it is also my job to select committee chairs who can successfully govern and run committee meetings,” McCluskie said. “It really does take the experience of knowing what it’s like in those committee meetings and what it’s like to run bills on the floor. So my committee appointments fell to individuals who had that experience and were not newly elected.

“But recognizing how important diversity is,” McCluskie continued, “I made a point to make sure that many of our vice chair positions went to individuals of color so that we can mentor and create more diverse leadership in the future. At this point, as we make some changes in our committee rosters, it would be highly unusual to unseat a chair who is performing successfully — at or above expectations.”

Epps, Marshall out at House Judiciary

On top of the claims about lack of diversity in leadership, two members who sued and settled with House leaders over claims of transparency violations will no longer serve on the Judiciary Committee: Rep. Elisabeth Epps of Denver and Rep. Bob Marshall of Douglas County.

After tensions boiled over in the House chamber on the last day, with an incident where Epps questioned the fairness of House leadership, FOX31 asked McCluskie where her chamber goes from here.

“We’ve been seeing disrespectful discourse and debate, name-calling on the national stage … and we certainly see it on social media. And I think we now see shadows of that kind of division and disrespect here in Colorado, but I am strongly committed to adhering to our House rules, our expectations around decorum, our expectations for civil debate and respect,” McCluskie said.