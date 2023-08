(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southwest Airlines is hosting a sale for the Colorado Springs Airport (COS). Customers can score 30% off base fares* to and from Colorado Springs using the code COLORADO30 for a limited time, according to the airport.

Those looking to book flights must use the promotion code to do so by Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

For more information on the sale and dates allowed for travel, plus terms that apply, click here.