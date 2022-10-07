DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado politics are in the national spotlight once again. The Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Pam Anderson, will appear on the cover of an upcoming issue of Time magazine.

Time magazine featured Anderson in an article titled “The Defenders,” which highlights candidates and officials from both parties who Time believes are on the front lines of defending democracy.

“I like what it represents as a professional election official, representing local election officials, Democrats, unaffiliated, Republicans, standing in the breach and for evidence-based elections,” Anderson said about the article.

Anderson is taking on incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold this November. Griswold has raised nearly $3.5 million in her bid for re-election and has a campaign ad airing all over Colorado.

“I think it was expected that we’d be outspent by someone who uses the platform with partisan and divisive rhetoric. That’s how you raise that kind of money. It’s wrong for the Secretary of State’s Office,” Anderson said. “I won a primary by standing up, going into the rooms with people that disagree or have questions about the election and pushing back.”

