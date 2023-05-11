DENVER (KDVR) — No matter what time of year you decide to visit, you will have the opportunity to see beautiful mountain views and a wide variety of wildlife at Rocky Mountain National Park.

RMNP is one of the most popular destinations in Colorado, for both locals and tourists.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report ranked the best national parks in the United States. U.S. News said they considered the opinions of both travel experts and recent park visitors to come up with the ranking.

RMNP came in at number 11 on the list.

“The main attraction is hiking the park’s 350-some miles of trails that wind through pine and spruce forests, glittering alpine lakes, swaths of wildflowers and, if you’re lucky, some elk or bighorn sheep. And maybe it’s the thinner atmosphere that goes to visitors’ heads, but even the most jaded report feelings of awe and wonder after a day or two of breathing in that refreshing mountain air,” U.S. News & World Report shared.

Top 15 national parks in the U.S.

Here is a look at the top 15 national parks, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Glacier National Park Grand Canyon National Park Yellowstone National Park Yosemite National Park Zion National Park Grand Teton National Park Olympic National Park Arches National Park Bryce Canyon National Park Sequoia National Park Rocky Mountain National Park Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park Crater Lake National Park Acadia National Park Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Park passes

If you are planning a trip to RMNP, there are some important things to know. There are different options for park entrance fees, depending on what type of vehicle you’re driving or if you’re riding a bike or walking.

If you want to buy an annual pass to RMNP, it will cost you $70.

Here’s a look at the pass breakdown:

One-day vehicle entrance: $30- (single, non-commercial vehicle with capacity of less than 16 passengers)

One-day person entrance, which includes walk-ins and bicyclist: $15

One-day motorcycle pass: $25

Seven-day vehicle entrance pass: $35

Seven-day motorcycle entrance pass: $30

You can also buy your park pass online before you visit.

Timed entry permit reservation

If you are planning to visit RMNP from May 26 to Oct. 22, you will need a timed entry reservation. There are two options:

Park access: Needed to enter most areas of RMNP, excluding the Bear Lake Road Corridor, from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Park Access Plus: includes Bear Lake Road Corridor: Include access to the Bear Lake Road Corridor. Required between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The timed entry permit is charged per vehicle, not per person.