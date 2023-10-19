DENVER (KDVR) — The chaos on Capitol Hill continues.

With the U.S. House of Representatives still without a speaker, new solutions are arising to try to get Congress back to work, but they aren’t that popular with some Coloradans.

The U.S. House of Representatives is exploring taking an unconventional path to get back to business, looking to temporarily empower the acting speaker through a House resolution. Some Colorado Republicans are not here for it.

“Essentially what they would propose is to essentially remove the acting title, which would simply make him the speaker pro temp and probably change some other house rules,” said Phil Chen, assistant professor of political science at the University of Denver. “It would empower the current acting Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry to essentially act as speaker to help pass legislation, bring things to the floor and essentially get the House working again.”

Some members have floated the idea of having the resolution last through November, while others propose to keep the temporary option through the end of this year — some even saying indefinitely until after the next election.

Colorado Republicans on House speaker debate

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert posted on X: “I will not sit back and watch a complete betrayal of the GOP base with this ‘plan’ that’s being discussed.”

The Colorado GOP said: “House Republicans are disgraceful for pursuing this foolish plan.”

Back at home, FOX31 Republican political analyst Michael Fields said it is not ideal, but something has to happen.

“Understand it sets bad precedent, understand it’s not ideal, but it’s also not ideal to have international crises like the ones that we have right now,” Fields said. “We need to be able to put funding through, we need to be able to deal with a potential government shutdown, so the issues become bigger than the fact that this might be inconvenience temporarily. But I think there is a lot of opposition to it, and I think it has a long way to go to get there, just like there is a long way to go to find a permanent speaker.”

After a contentious Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday morning, some GOP House members think this is no longer a solution. Experts say it’s still on the table, because there simply are not many other options.