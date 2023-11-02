DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Ken Buck answered questions after he joined the rest of his party in confirming new House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, previously voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election and signed on to support a lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President Joe Biden’s wins in four states.

Buck voiced his support for the new House speaker this week on “Colorado Point of View.”

Buck on Johnson, Jordan and death threats

The Republican’s favorable vote came after he decided not to vote for U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan or Steve Scalise when they ran for the speakership, saying they had not publicly supported the election results.

Now, Buck said what Johnson and Jordan did are “two different things.”

“Mike (Johnson) took the issue and brought it to the U.S. Supreme Court and said this election was decided unfairly. For these reasons, the U.S. Supreme Court denied that appeal, and we moved on at that point,” Buck said.

Buck then said Jordan “worked with President Trump to bring people from the mall up to the Capitol to talk to other members. He was sort of the focal point of the decertification effort.”

Buck made the designation that Johnson was the “focal point of the appeal effort,” adding that “going through the courts is always appropriate when challenging an election.”

Is political climate ‘the new normal?’

Buck faced backlash for his vote against Jordan as speaker, even receiving death threats. He addressed the issue, saying it’s concerning but “may very well be the new normal.”

