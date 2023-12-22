DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced clemency for 28 people on Friday, including a first-degree murder convict who’s earned multiple degrees and now teaches a university course from prison.

David Carillo was convicted in 1994 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The governor’s clemency grants him parole effective Jan. 31.

Carillo was part of a group whose acts led to someone’s killing. While another member of the group committed the homicide, Carillo received a longer sentence than the shooter, who was released on parole after serving 25 years, according to a letter from Polis.

While incarcerated, Carillo earned a GED, a bachelor’s degree and a master of business administration — and he became the first imprisoned adjunct faculty member in the country, the governor said. He teaches introduction to business at Adams State University.

“You have shown that rehabilitation is possible and demonstrate how every offender can use their time in the Department of Corrections,” Polis wrote in the letter.

Polis’ clemency announcement includes commutations for seven people and pardons for 21. Here is the full list.

Colorado commutations granted in December 2023

Polis granted commutations for seven people:

Name Conviction Commutation David Carrillo Convicted in 1994 of first-degree murder, first-degree murder criminal conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor Granted parole effective Jan. 31, 2024 Bradley Erickson Convicted in 2013 of theft/receiving-fencing over $1,000 and second-degree burglary of a dwelling Parole-eligible on Jan. 15, 2025 Paul Freeman Convicted in 2007 of aggravated robbery possessing real/simulated weapon and second-degree assault causing injury with deadly weapon Granted parole effective Jan. 15, 2025 David Heckman Convicted in 2008 of 17 counts of second-degree burglary, theft/series over $15,000, four counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft under $15,000, second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft over $15,000, first-degree auto trespass with intent to commit crime, second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft $500-$15,000, first-degree trespass, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft $40,000 or less, three counts theft/receiving $500-$15,000 Parole-eligible Jan. 15, 2028 Gordon Johnston Convicted in 2012 of distribution of Schedule I controlled substance, distribution of 25-450 grams of Schedule I controlled substance conspiracy Granted parole effective Jan. 15, 2026 Samuel Martinez Convicted in 2009 of aggravated robbery possessing real/simulated weapon Parole-eligible Jan. 15, 2027 Edgar Reed Convicted in 2004 of three counts of aggravated robbery intent to kill/maim/wound with a weapon, theft $15,000 or more, three counts felony menacing with real/simulated weapon, aggravated robbery with weapon Mandatory release date of Sept. 27, 2032 Gov. Jared Polis’ clemency announcement, December 2023

Colorado pardons granted in December 2023

The governor granted pardons to 21 people:

Name Conviction James Bell Pleaded guilty in 1987 to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Adam Bennett Pleaded guilty in 2002 to first-degree trespass Amber Breay Pleaded guilty in 2009 to theft between $1,000-$20,000 and attempted theft under $500 and in 2011 to the unauthorized use of a financial transaction device under $1,000 and theft under $500 Donna Chavez Pleaded guilty in 2013 to first-degree trespassing of a dwelling Eric Christensen Pleaded guilty in 1983 to second-degree burglary Todd Cummings Pleaded guilty in 1983 to theft Gregory Fanger Pleaded guilty in 1985 to unlawful distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance Kimberly Finley Pleaded guilty in 1988 to unlawful use of a Schedule II controlled substance Robbie Finley Pleaded guilty in 1983 to second-degree burglary and in 1988 to possession of a Schedule III controlled substance Robert Glenister Pleaded guilty in 2003 to theft between $500-$15,000, in 2004 to check fraud less than $100 and check fraud between $50-$200, in 2005 to forgery of a check/commercial instrument Valencia Green Pleaded guilty in 2006 to theft between $500-$15,000 and criminal impersonation Michael Hartnett Pleaded guilty in 2000 to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance Gunnison Hunt Pleaded guilty in 2009 to forgery of a check/commercial instrument Jonathan Hunt Pleaded guilty in 2006 to possession of 1 gram or less of a Schedule II controlled substance and criminal mischief $100-$500 Edward Nestor Pleaded guilty in 1989 to first-degree introduce contraband and in 1992 to theft Michael Robinson Pleaded guilty in 2005 to marijuana cultivation Andrea Smith Pleaded guilty in 2011 to felony menacing with real/simulated weapon Traci Smith Pleaded guilty in 2006 to possession/use of marijuana in a detention facility Rebbecca Soper Pleaded guilty in 1990 to possession of a controlled substance Alma Vidauri Convicted in 2017 of theft $20,000-$100,000 and three counts of forgery with check/commercial instrument Craig Worth Pleaded guilty in 2012 to driving with a revoked license Gov. Jared Polis’ clemency announcement, December 2023

At the end of each year, Polis releases an annual list of pardons and other clemency actions. Last December, Polis granted clemency to 24 people.