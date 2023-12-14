DENVER (KDVR) — The Mount Evans Wilderness is one step closer to becoming the Mount Blue Sky Wilderness, thanks to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

On Thursday, the committee passed the act, referring it to Congress.

Both U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet have been strong proponents of the bill. It’s designed to no longer honor the second territorial Colorado Gov. John Evans, who “paved the way” for the Sand Creek Massacre on Nov. 29, 1864, according to a release from Hickenlooper’s office.

U.S. soldiers killed 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho people, many of them children, women and older individuals.

“Today’s vote is an important step towards putting that dark chapter of our history behind us,” Hickenlooper said.

Mount Evans renamed Mount Blue Sky

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names announced in September a decision to rename Colorado’s Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky, honoring the Cheyenne and Arapaho Native American tribes, also known as the Blue Sky People.

On Oct. 17, Hickenlooper and Bennet, alongside U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen, introduced legislation to rename the Mount Evans Wilderness to the Mount Blue Sky Wilderness.

Only Congress can authorize a change to the wilderness area name.

“From our highest mountains to our captivating riverways, to even our bright blue skies. The Mount Blue Sky Wilderness Act renames an existing wilderness area to correspond with the new name of one of Colorado’s most iconic and beloved peaks,” Hickenlooper said.

In a provided statement, Hickenlooper called the Mount Blue Sky Wilderness Act “Colorado-led and Colorado-focused,” and said he is “(h)onored to shepherd them through the Senate on behalf of our state!”

“The proposal to rename the wilderness area and mountain was proposed by the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and The Wilderness Society. The idea has gained support from tribes, local governments, community groups and nonprofit organizations,” according to Hickenlooper’s office.