(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 5-year-old Layton Williamson battled cancer from 2 to 3-years-old during the COVID-19 pandemic. During his battle, Layton was chosen as a Make-A-Wish Colorado kid.

Courtesy: Tiffany Williamson, photo is of Layton Williamson during his battle with cancer

Layton’s original Make-A-Wish choice was to go to Disney World. That wish unfortunately wasn’t granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His next choice was to spend as much time with his family as possible; doing the things he loves — camping, hiking, and exploring.

In May of 2021, the Williamson family was gifted a camper with the help of Make-A-Wish Colorado and Camping Word of Denver. Since then, the family has enjoyed many camping trips, but nothing compared to the first night in the camper parked outside their home in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Colorado Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Colorado Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Colorado

The Williamson family now reports their beloved Coleman Lantern LT17B Camper was stolen either late Monday, May 1, or early Tuesday morning on May 2.

The family lives in Colorado Springs near Woodmen and Rangewood, and has filed a police report with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), but still needs the community’s help.

The camper is described as White/Grey with Red Coleman lettering and license plate number CJNE60.

Courtesy: Tiffany Williamson Courtesy: Tiffany Williamson

If you have any information that may assist CSPD in their investigation, you can contact the Stetson Hills Division Neighborhood Watch at (719) 444-3168, or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (719) 634-7867.

Austin Sack, a Reporter with FOX21 News, is meeting with the Williamson family Wednesday afternoon, and will update this story with more information.

Tune into FOX21 News Wednesday at 5 and 6:30 p.m. for the full story.