DENVER (KDVR) — The Lift the Label campaign is underway across Colorado, aiming to eliminate damaging labels and stigma that can prevent those with addiction from seeking treatment.

Janice Greenwood is featured on the campaign website. “Life is good now,” she said.

Greenwood now works as a medical case coordinator at a clinic that offers substance use treatment. She is celebrating 19 years of sobriety after previous years of drug use and jail time.

“In 1984 is when I really got out of control with crack cocaine. I was introduced to it, and I started using it, and it led to a world of destruction,” she said.

But Greenwood’s life changed when people in the system offered her support and resources.

“Somewhere along the line, I was shown love,” she said.

She went to treatment, started working in prison ministry, found joy in things like roller skating and connected with her children. Now she even works with her son, Jewel.

Her story is one of several featured on the Lift the Label campaign website.

“I’m thankful that they are allowing us to tell our stories, and not to be embarrassed, because there’s nothing to be embarrassed about, letting people know that treatment works,” she said.

Greenwood wants people who are struggling to know there are resources and there is hope.

“This is my message: Don’t give up, don’t ever give up! Push! Fight! This is your life!” she said.