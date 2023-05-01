DENVER (KDVR) — While driving around in Colorado, you may have noticed a variety of license plates on cars.

Some plates might have expired tags from 2020, others might have a tinted cover on the plate that makes the number tough to read.

Is it legal to have a tinted license plate cover?

If you have a cover on your license plate that is tinted, you could face a traffic infraction and have to pay a fine of $100.

Colorado Revised Statute 42-3-202 (III) (b) said that your license plate must be clearly visible, legible, and not altered.

“A person shall not operate a motor vehicle with an affixed device or a substance that

causes all or a portion of a license plate to be unreadable by a system used to automatically

identify a motor vehicle. Such a device includes, without limitation, a cover that distorts angular

visibility; alters the color of the plate; or is smoked, tinted, scratched, or dirty so as to impair the

legibility of the license plate.”

So if you decided to get a cover for your license plate, you will want to make sure that it’s clear or does not change the visibility of your plate.

Do you need a front license plate?

If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, Colorado is a two-license plate state.

According to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, one plate is required for the front of your car and the other is required for the back of your car if you have the following vehicle type.

Passenger cars

Sport utility vehicles

Hearses

Motor homes

Buses

Passenger vans

There are different license plate requirements for motorcycles and light trucks in Colorado.