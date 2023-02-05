International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3.

The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the live video recorded from outer space.

Courtesy of ISS-Above; northern Colorado frame grab

According to the ISS-Above website, the ISS is the only permanent off-earth homestead. The ISS-Above is a single-board computer that calculates the location of the ISS at all times. It sends information to those on earth who are potentially able to see the ISS moving through the sky.

The ISS is more likely to be seen around dawn or dusk, per ISS-Above.

A live video recorded in October 2022 shows the ISS passing through Colorado Springs.