'If you try to do things the right way, and you pay this much money, you will have to keep waiting in line'

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman has been waiting almost 17 years to bring her brother and sister from Ecuador to the United States, and her frustration with the long visa process hit a new high amid growing chaos in the South American country.

In 2002, Marie Uhrig moved to Colorado from Ecuador to start a new life with her husband, who calls Gunnison home. In 2005, she became a U.S. citizen.

On June 25, 2007, Uhrig filed a petition to bring her brother and sister from Ecuador through an F4 visa. According to Uhrig, they have filed all the necessary paperwork and paid all the required fees but are still waiting to secure the visa all these years later.

“If you try to do things the right way, and you pay this much money, you will have to keep waiting in line. So the message they are sending is like it is better for you just to cross without papers, and that’s really sad,” Uhrig said.

Uhrig is especially worried, given the recent explosion of crime and violence in her home country, which is now under a 60-day state of emergency. She fears it could further delay the visa process.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said at this time, they’re unable to predict if the current situation will have a significant impact.

Uhrig also expressed concern that the surge in migrants crossing at the southern border is jamming up legal immigration to the U.S.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department pushed back on that claim and said it is unlikely the influx has any effect on the length of the waiting period for Uhrig’s family. Instead, they attribute the long wait to the high demand for sibling visas and the limited number granted every year, as set by U.S. law.

How far is the immigration backlog? 1998 cases being heard

Local immigration attorney Bryce Downer, with Novo Legal Group, said Uhrig’s experience with the visa system is sadly very common.

“Depending on the type of relationship, you may be dealing with petitions that were filed back in 1998 that are finally now being able to go forward,” Downer said.

“We are dealing with a group of people who have been in line for decades and this is the process, so it’s frustrating,” Downer said.

FOX31 reached out to Colorado’s U.S. senators about Uhrig’s case.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s office responded with a statement: “Situations like Maria’s underline why we must address our broken immigration system. That’s why Senator Hickenlooper is working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to overhaul immigration policy, shorten wait times, and offer relief to cities like Denver where many migrants are arriving. Coloradans struggling with visa applications and related immigration inquiries are encouraged to reach out to the Senator’s casework team.”

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office confirmed they received our request, but they had not provided a response as of Thursday evening.

FOX31 also reached out to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office. Boebert represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, where Uhrig lives. Her office confirmed receipt of the email, but they had not provided a response as of Thursday evening.