(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Halloween is a day full of childhood fun, but for many autistic individuals, there may be too many stimuli for them to safely handle. What are some ways you can ensure a safe Halloween for kids or adults with autism?

Autism Vision of Colorado is a non-profit that educates and raises awareness about individuals on the spectrum and works to create a safe space for them and their families.

For this Halloween, Autism Vision suggests posting signs indicating a safe place for sensory-sensitive trick-or-treaters. According to Autism Vision, stressors for those with sensory processing disorders are “loud noises, surprises and flashing lights associated with scary decorations or costumes.” Autism Vision also warns that some trick-or-treaters could have issues with things like strobe lights, sudden changes, and someone shouting “Boo.”

For those who like to put up scary decorations, Autism Vision recommends having someone at the end of the driveway to hand out candy. For those giving out treats, don’t force a child to say “trick-or-treat” as they may be nonverbal, and be patient with them as their fine motor skills may not be as developed.

“It may take time for them to process things around them,” says Autism Vision.

Autism Vision also wants people to be aware that some people with a sensory processing disorder may not wear a costume because of the feel of it.

Courtesy: Autism Vision of Colorado

For those who want to ensure a safe, fun environment, Autism Vision is hosting a sensory-friendly Trunk or Treat event for all ages Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1901 North Union in Colorado Springs. Registration is required for this event. Register at srstarkey1@juno.com or RSVP on Autism Vision’s Facebook page.