BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire crews spent much of Friday putting out hot spots north of Boulder, where a fire burned roughly 20 acres on Friday.

The fire burned directly next to where the Calwood Fire burned in 2020, a fire that also happened in October.

Friday, officials issued a red flag warning for higher elevations in the county, with wind gusts topping 20 mph. A fire weather warning will also be in effect on Saturday in parts of the Front Range.

“It’s this period in between where the summer ends, and the snow starts to fall,” said Seth McKinney, fire management officer for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. “And we’re in that dry phase right now still waiting for that snow.”

Colorado fire danger remains high in the fall

McKinney said don’t let the colorful fall leaves fool you. Fire danger remains high this time of year.

Red flag warnings issued in Colorado counties from 2006-2022, according to the National Weather Service.

In Boulder, NWS data shows red flag warnings are common from May through December, with a large drop-off in the months of January, February, March and April.

“It doesn’t take much in the right fuels, these light, flashy grass fuels,” McKinney said. “Something can happen really quick.”