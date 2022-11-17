DENVER (KDVR) — A committee has decided who will fill the seat of former Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, who died suddenly last month.

The House District 51 vacancy committee held an election on Thursday, according to a news release from the Colorado House Republicans.

Amy Parks, of Loveland, was elected to finish the rest of McKean’s term during the 73rd General Assembly. Ron Weinberg, also of Loveland, was elected to represent the district for the upcoming 74th General Assembly.

“We are thankful to Amy and Ron for stepping up to fulfill such an important duty to the people of Colorado,” said Assistant Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington. “Hugh McKean left behind an extraordinary legacy, and it will take nothing less than an extraordinary person to fill that void. The House District 51 committee believes Amy and Ron are each that kind of person. I’m pleased to have them as colleagues going forward, and I know they’ll continue working towards a better future on behalf of all Coloradans, just as Hugh did before them.”

Parks will be sworn in, but details have not yet been finalized, the House Republicans said. The next legislative session is set to convene on Jan. 9.

McKean, 55, died from a heart attack on Oct. 30, as he ran unopposed for his fourth term in the state House of Representatives. He lay in state at the Colorado Capitol nearly two weeks later, where his colleagues honored him alongside a military honor guard.