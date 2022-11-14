GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — A federal jury has found a Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children, including one under the age of 12.

It’s the second time that 51-year-old Michael Tracy McFadden has faced trial on charges of child sex abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. He was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting six children, but the convictions were overturned because of a speedy trial violation.

McFadden was then arrested in 2019 on federal charges. The jury returned its guilty verdict on Monday after a five-day trial.

“McFadden was a long-haul truck driver who took at least two children on multiple trips out of state,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said of the evidence presented at the federal trial. “Over a span of at least six years, McFadden repeatedly sexually assaulted the children, both in his home in Grand Junction and in his semi truck in other states.”

McFadden now stands convicted of a count of crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor under the age of 12 and a count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity. Testimony at the trial included two of his victims.

McFadden faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison, and a life sentence is possible, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Sentencing is set for March 7.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is honored to be a small part of bringing justice for the victims in this case,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement. “These victims, despite setbacks and delays, courageously faced their abuser and described convincingly the abuses they suffered more than 10 years ago. Their bravery and resilience are inspiring. No matter how long it takes, or how difficult the process, our office will continue to seek justice for all victims.”

The FBI Denver Division investigated the case, along with the Grand Junction Police Department and the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeremy Chaffin and Andrea Surratt prosecuted it.

The case was investigated under the federal Project Safe Childhood initiative, through which the Department of Justice focuses on child sexual exploitation and abuse.