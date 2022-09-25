DENVER (KDVR) — With the November election just over six weeks away, Gov. Jared Polis sits down for an exclusive one-on-one interview as he campaigns for a second term against Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl.

Polis talks about the major issues facing Colorado voters, including inflation and crime. Plus, he addresses questions on a possible run for president in 2024.

Also on this episode, we look at the results of a new FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll of Colorado voters on the major races and issues this November. Plus analysis from our team, on this week’s edition of Colorado Point of View.

