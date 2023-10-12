TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — For the record, Jeff Popp is likely the only man in the state of Colorado who loves his morning commute to work. Not only does the dusty trail take him to his campsites, but it also takes him closer to his dream.

Welcome to 105 West Ranch. Located near Victor, it’s a place where you can glamp. That means camping with style.

There are three campsites from which to choose: a cabin tent, a dome tent with a locking door and a tiny cabin in the woods complete with lighting, heating, kitchen and bathroom.

Popp bought the scenic property in 2019 to create a place for those wishing to soak up some earth, wind and fire.

“I grew up doing this kind of stuff and it always stuck with me, and so being able to make this my career and let other people experience this, what Colorado used to be, it just lines up with exactly what I want to do,” Popp said.

Popp said eventually, 105 West Ranch will be his only source of income. His bread and butter.

105 West Ranch, a place with nothing but natural beauty and plenty of room to be yourself. You can get more information by going to Hipcamp.com and searching for 105 West Ranch.