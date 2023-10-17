DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s migrant shelters are hosting more than 3,000 people each day as the city works to accommodate a rise in daily arrivals.

After a lull over the summer, daily occupancy at the city’s migrant shelters climbed above 1,000 people in early September and has risen to more than 3,000 daily since early October. As of Tuesday, some 3,091 migrants from Central and South America were in Denver shelters.

The numbers this month are higher than at any point since Denver started publicly tracking its migrant support last winter. At the last peak in December, daily shelter occupancy did not surpass 1,900 people, according to the city’s estimates.

This month, city officials say daily arrivals are in the hundreds, including days when several buses arrived from Texas. Recent changes in shelter policies now limit how long people can stay there.

Denver said it’s served nearly 24,700 migrants since December at a cost of more than $28 million. City officials have said the work puts a strain on resources and have pushed for more state and federal assistance.

Funding help so far has included:

$3.5 million from the state of Colorado

$909,000 from the federal government

$8.6 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Help wanted for Denver migrant sheltering

Denver is still asking for the public’s help. Volunteers are wanted — learn more here. Paid jobs are also available for bilingual Spanish/English speakers to help as short-term shelter assistants.

Financial donations can be made to the Newcomers Fund.

Donations of essential items are needed, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule a donation drop-off appointment, call (303) 514-0643.