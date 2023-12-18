DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is calling on the federal government to answer questions about several ongoing issues at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.

Folks have some serious concerns about the Veterans Administration hospital in Aurora. The congressman is calling on the federal government to step in and change the way things are going.

Jennifer Edmonds is a veteran and business owner. She’s lived in states across the nation, and she said the VA system in Colorado is by far the worst she has encountered.

“We’ve sacrificed a lot. It shouldn’t be this way,” Edmonds said. “You can’t get in touch with anybody, you have to call and call and call. And some places, they don’t have an answering machine, so it just keeps ringing. And then other places, you’ll have to leave a message, and then they’ll get back to you like three weeks later.”

Edmonds said the delays in care had a major impact on her health.

“I hurt myself in May, and I didn’t have surgery until August and then the surgeon didn’t fix all the problems, so I had to suffer through another surgery,” Edmonds said.

Crow sends letter to VA leader

Crow sent a letter to the VA leader, calling on the federal government to look into issues like staffing shortages, morale and problems with people not receiving their prosthetics after they ordered them. Crow called on leaders to detail exactly how many investigations and reviews into the facility are happening right now.

“This letter is a follow-up to numerous conversations and discussions that I’ve had with senior VA leadership in Washington,” Crow said.

“It came to light that not too long ago there was this culture that suppressed the concerns of employees and didn’t allow people to raise some concerns about veteran healthcare, the conduct of them actually getting visits to the prosthetics department and things of that nature. So we are digging into that right now,” Crow said.

A big question the congressman wants them to answer is when new and permanent leadership will be put in place so this facility can get on the right track.

“Senior leadership in this instance may have squelched any type of open atmosphere within the employees there at the hospital and made it really hard for them to raise concerns. Within any organization, when there isn’t an atmosphere of openness and people aren’t encouraged to raise concerns, then there are issues that go unaddressed,” Crow said.

Crow said he believes the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is taking these issues seriously. He plans to talk to employees about the issues they’ve experienced sometime soon.