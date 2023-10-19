DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been more than two weeks without a speaker of the House, and the lack of leadership is preventing Congress from passing crucial measures.

Top of mind for a lot of lawmakers is humanitarian aid for victims of the Israel-Hamas war, aid for Ukraine and passing a long-term government funding measure.

But House Republicans can’t agree on who should lead the party. That includes Colorado Republicans, who are split on supporting U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan for the spot.

An option to allow Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry to oversee the House until January was denied by House Republicans on Thursday. That move would have likely gotten some Democratic support.

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow discussed the speakership debate this week on “Colorado Point of View.”

“(Democrats) are looking seriously at an agreement to empower Patrick McHenry … and give him very limited powers between now and the end of the year to oversee national security,” Crow said.

But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said on social media: “I will not sit back and watch a complete betrayal of the GOP base.”

The representative from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District added: “I ran because I was sick and tired of politicians coming up here and cutting deals and releasing ‘holier than thou’ statements about why we just had to accept it.”

Still, a lot of lawmakers are looking tired of playing politics and want to get back to work.

“We can’t sit around and wait for Republicans to resolve their civil war over the next couple of weeks, because we’re almost out of time right now,” Crow said.

That’s because the government is less than a month away from another possible government shutdown if funding measures can’t pass through Congress.

