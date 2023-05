(BOULDER, Colo.) — “Bears love your compost bins,” warned Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) after a homeowner in Boulder had a recent bear encounter at their home.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

According to CPW, the bear was able to open and pillage a compost bin in Boulder earlier in the week. CPW said to make sure to properly lock bins and other trash to keep bears away.

CPW said the homeowner was able to lock up their compost and the bear moved on.