DENVER (KDVR) — A law that created a three-day waiting period for all gun sales in Colorado will continue to be enforced while a federal lawsuit against it plays out, a judge ruled Monday.

The law went into effect on Oct. 1.

In August, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a pro-gun organization, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis and requested that the law’s enforcement be put on hold. The organization argued the law violated the Second Amendment.

However, a judge rejected the request and the organization withdrew the lawsuit voluntarily. Then, when the law went into effect on Oct. 1, the group refiled the lawsuit and once again requested that the law be put on hold while the lawsuit went through the courts.

A separate judge rejected this new request on Monday.

Specifically, the judge ruled that the organization had not done enough to prove that the law was unconstitutional and that the harms of putting the law on hold would outweigh the benefits.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners issued a response to the ruling and said it would not stop fighting.

“We still have one more chance at a preliminary injunction via a Tenth Circuit Panel, where we have already had success earlier this year,” Executive Director Taylor Rhodes said, referring to an earlier ruling on a separate gun law.

That law stopped anyone under 21 from purchasing any firearms in the state. It was slated to go into effect in August.

Before that, a judge ruled in favor of RMGO, which had requested the law be put on hold while their lawsuit against it played out in court.

The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals later affirmed the decision.