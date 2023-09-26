DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, the Colorado Rockies set a new franchise record for most losses in a season, but that number will likely continue rising until the season ends on Oct. 1.

But on Tuesday, the Rockies passed a milestone: 100 losses in a single season.

The loss came during the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While this isn’t a common milestone, nearly every team in the league has been there since the 162-game season was adopted in the early ’60s. The Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees are the only five exceptions.

The Rockies were also on that shortlist — until now. Yet even with losing nearly two-thirds of their games, the Rockies aren’t at the bottom of the barrel in Major League Baseball.

The Oakland Athletics have a record of 48-108, a number the Rockies cannot reach with the remaining games, and the Kansas City Royals had a record of 54-102 as of Tuesday afternoon. The Chicago White Sox could also join the 100-loss club for this season, sitting at 96 losses with six games remaining.

The previous worst-ever season for the Rockies happened in 2012, when the team had 64 wins and 98 losses.