DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado representative is accusing House Speaker Julie McCluskie of silencing him during an attempt to get a full reading of a tax credit bill, and now he wants the law blocked.

Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-District 15, is suing McCluskie, D-District 13, and Gov. Jared Polis to block the bill, which increases the earned income tax credit. The law will allow low-income Colorado families to receive 50% of the federal tax credit for 2023, instead of the standard 25%.

Bottoms claims the bill was “enacted contrary to the Constitution of the State of Colorado” after he was allegedly denied the ability to speak about the bill during the special session.

Bottoms filed the lawsuit Thursday in Denver District Court. He is asking for the law to be considered null and void and not be enacted.

The measure — HB 23B-1002 — doubled how much of the federal income tax credit low-income families can claim on their state income tax return. For some families, blocking the law could mean losing upward of $7,400 in credits in the upcoming year.

Bottoms seeks a judicial declaration that his rights were violated by McCluskie’s conduct and that the law was enacted in violation of the Colorado Constitution. He also seeks preliminary and permanent injunctions preventing Polis or any employees of the state of Colorado from administering or enforcing the law.

Bottoms claims that the earned income tax credit bill was improperly passed during the special session. He noted the bill’s passage occurred in about two days — it was introduced on Nov. 17 and passed on Nov. 18, according to the lawsuit.

The special session was a four-day sprint that concluded Monday, Nov. 20. The session was called when Polis determined it was needed to decide how to handle property tax relief and $185 million of surplus tax collections after voters rejected Proposition HH.

Lawsuit: Disagreement silenced Bottoms on House floor

McCluskie has publicly criticized Bottoms before. He is a pastor at the Church at Briargate, a conservative organization that promotes anti-LGBTQ and transphobic rhetoric — and he has previously shared these beliefs in statements on the House floor. He has also been vocally anti-Palestinian, saying during an October sermon that he does not believe Palestinian people exist.

A week before the special session in November, Bottoms allegedly disagreed with McCluskie, and he claims she “pledged to silence” him on the House floor, according to the lawsuit.

In his lawsuit, Bottoms said a pro-Palestine protest occurred in the House gallery, lasting 30-35 minutes, on Nov. 9. Bottoms claims that the House speaker “did not enforce the rules against protesters,” and that he did not believe the protest could be classified as peaceful dialogue.

Bottoms described in the lawsuit how he tried to speak out against the protest but was “reprimanded” for his conduct by McCluskie. He said that McCluskie told him “that he would not be recognized to speak the rest of the day during the third reading.”

About eight days later, during the special session, the earned income tax credit was considered on its third reading in the House. He requested that the bill be “read at length,” which means to have the full bill text read in front of the House.

McCluskie allegedly denied Bottoms’ request numerous times. Bottoms claims in his lawsuit that there was no unanimous consent allowing for the members to dispense of the full reading.

According to the suit, House lawyer Jennifer Gilroy told Bottoms that his “request for a reading of HB-1002 was legitimate but not fulfilled due to the rapid proceedings.”

Bottoms said he stood in the well to speak, but McCluskie refused to recognize him. He noted that Rep. Elisabeth Epps was allowed to speak from the well.

Bottoms seeks relief on 3 claims

Bottoms noted in his lawsuit that a section of the Colorado Constitution requires each bill be read at length twice before each house of the General Assembly if there is not unanimous consent to dispense with those readings.

He claims that because the text was not read at length in the House, and because he was present and did not agree to dispense with the at-length readings, the bill is void and unlawful.

He secondly claims that his legally protected interests were violated and is asking a judge to declare that McCluskie denied him of his constitutional rights by denying his request to have the bill read at length.

His final claim for relief is for the court to declare HB 23B-1002 “null, void and of no effect.”

What does House Bill 1002 enact?

House Bill 23B-1002 is a $185 million expansion of the earned income tax credit, which primarily goes to low-income working families.

The program is designed to promote working families and help lift families out of poverty.

The refund mechanism under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights allows for an increase in the earned income tax credit that a resident may claim on their state income tax return. The amount that can be claimed was raised from 25% to 50% of the federal credit claimed on the resident individual’s federal income tax return.