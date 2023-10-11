DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is teaming up with multiple agencies across the state this Friday the 13th to increase patrol and crack down on drivers making poor decisions.

“So many people are dying on our roads that we are struggling to keep count of that number,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said the next statewide operation is set for Friday, Oct. 13. CSP also said that if someone were to receive a citation, “motorists can count themselves lucky as the operation targets the most serious and deadly driving behaviors on some of Colorado’s most dangerous roadways.”

In 2022, Colorado hit a 41-year high with 754 deaths in traffic crashes, according to CSP.

“In Colorado, that number was on the rise the past few years,” said Gina Mia Espinosa-Salcedo, regional administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

CSP announced it will partner with local law enforcement agencies across the state to educate the motoring public on violations that place them at the highest risk for serious injury or fatal crashes.

Back in August, CSP hosted another statewide operation. Here are the results from that day: