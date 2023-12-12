WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado woman is facing felony charges after allegedly soaking a letter in narcotics and mailing it to a man at the Weld County jail.

Weld County Sheriff’s Capt. Matt Turner said his team noticed the mail while sorting through incoming mail back in April.

“This piece of mail that came in was discolored. It didn’t look like normal white paper,” he said. “And it felt like it had gotten wet, and then hardened again.”

Court documents show that the paper, which was disguised as a love letter, tested positive for diethylcathinone, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Monica Moreno was arrested earlier this month in the jail lobby after documents show she reportedly returned to visit Danny Marceleno, for whom the mail allegedly was intended.

“The person who received the mail in our custody was going to be transferred to DOC,” Turner said, referring to the state Department of Corrections. “They knew that, so they were getting this mail sent to them so they could take the mail to DOC and sell it for money.”

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections said they started noticing this trend several years before the pandemic and have seen the issue increase ever since.

Inmate mail now scanned, copied

The state corrections spokesperson said the department has adopted a “digital mail program,” where incoming mail is scanned and then provided to inmates in an electronic format or reprinted on a piece of paper. They’ve also added additional equipment that can detect irregularities in mail and flag it for further examination.

In Weld County, Turner declined to elaborate on specifics but did say additional technology will soon be added at the jail to prevent this type of activity.

“Here in the very near future, we’re going to have technology in our jail so that the original piece of mail that comes in the jail doesn’t get in the hand of the inmate, but they still get the content,” he said. “And then we’re also going to look at additional technology to help us detect drugs in different ways.”

Turner said at the end of the day, it’s all about protecting everyone inside the prison system.

“It’s our duty to keep people safe who are in our custody,” he said. “So, these additional measures, every step we’re going to take, is a direct result of cases just like this. If we don’t do something, people could get hurt, people could die, and we can’t have that.”